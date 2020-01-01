Understanding Idle AFR

Blown88GT
At CLT of 190, AFR is hovering around 13.0-13.5 instead of the AFR Table value of 14.5.
It never hits the target load.
Trying to understand the cause.
From 0-25s in the Datalog.
Is this why?
EGO Control is only active above 1200 rpm...so ignore readings below?
