Uneven backlash in 8.8 diff

I've got everything brand new from lmr, ford trac loc, ford 3.73 gears all new bearings, races and shims. Set backlash at .010, checked in 4 places. Drove it about 100 miles, taking it easy. but it has a slight clunk noise when going from coasting to accelerating. Pulled everything apart, reset the backlash to .008 and now when I check the backlash one area on the ring is almost .005 then add you spin it goes back up to .008-.009 for about 3/4s of the way around then back to .005 in the same area. Any ideas?
 

