I will have to take a look at these when i have time, if after the car has been run and it has sat to heat soak and will not start then you need to adjust the ASE, priming, ASE taper.

It is not uncommon for this to happen with the 94-95 mustangs as the IAT is in the airbox and does not normally see the 200* temps the engine bay will reach after it has sat for awhile.