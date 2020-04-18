Unique Fuel Pump Issue

BLUF: KOEO, I can hear my fuel pump priming and it doesn’t stop. In fact, the longer I let it go, the faster and higher pitched it gets. The uniqueness is that I can get the car to start (unlike most posts I have read with “fuel pump continues to run” issues).
Car:
1965 Fastback
M-6007-X302 crate motor
EFI
55mm MAF
most emissions delete (EGR, charcoal canister, cats)
A9L with chip
swapped out manual for AOD in 2018
24# injectors
What I believe is a pretty proprietary CCRM (pictured, top and bottom)
Everything on this car is like it was when I bought it, except the AOD swap. It has never run great and has always smelled like gas. When I put the AOD in, it ran way better than it did with the manual but I wanted to sweeten it up - it has always started hard (long time to tune over, especially the more I drove, stopped, and restarted it through out the day), I had been told the idle was too low esp for an auto and raising also might help a little bit of the surging and the gas smell (so I followed the directions on this site to raise the idle), I have verified the TPS, IAC, cleaned the MAF, and checked the spark plugs.
I dumped KOEO codes - got a 15 (prob due to the chip) and 85 (canister purge circuit fail) which was expected. I had to jumper pins 30 and 46 for the KOER. with KOER, I received no codes and the cylinder balance test showed no issues.
When I took the chip out (basically verifying the Code 15) the KOEO = 81, 82, 84, 85. With KOER (no chip) = 13, 21, 33, 44, 94
After putting the chip back then reconnecting my battery, I caught my hand on the trunk (which hurt like crap) and dropped the wrench on the battery positive terminal. SPARKS everywhere. Immediately after that I tried to start the car...no pump prime noise. I dumped the codes and received a 96.
I looked all over the car for a fuel pump relay, finding only the one attached to the “presumed version of my CCRM”. (All of the relays on that board are permanent.). Of the fuses on there, both the Fuel Pump Relay and the EEC fuses were blown which I replaced. And this is where I am - when I turn the key on, the pump primes but does not stop after 3-5 seconds...rather, it gets faster and higher pitched The car starts up immediately, and one might argue better than before. However, now once it’s stated, it surges horribly, but I am afraid to keep it running in case I am damaging something (I cannot hear whether the fuel pump has quieted itself down, but the activation light is still on on the CCRM).
I checked the wires on the computer harness as @jrichker has suggested in other posts regarding fuel pump issues: pin 22 (lt blu/or) with 19,500 ohms; 20, 40, 60 (all black with white stripe) checked ok.
The CCRM seems to have the same pins as most diagrams, but the wire colors are pretty different, thus scares me to start testing that thing.
And because the pump never stops, I cannot dump KOEO codes
Questions:
- What is my next step?
- Is there a way to trick the computer into dumping codes?
- I have an A9L with and AOD...is it time for a new computer? (I think probably)
- If the answer is a new computer, can, or should, I throw the chip in it?
I am a 24 year naval aviator with over 600 carrier landings. I am not too much of an idiot and fairly mechanically inclined but I was a business major with no electrical or mechanical education...ergo, I need to be explained things as if I were a child. I also do not have a giant garage or enough money to consistently screw things up and I cannot perform body work if the body needs to be disassembled. Those are my constraints.
thanks greatly in advance!
