Unknown t5 whine

I know this topic has been done to death, but I have a problem that I cannot seem to relate to any other threads. So my t5 only whines in 1st and 2nd. All the other gears act like any other transmission. The previous owner rebuilt the engine, but got the transmission built by someone else. He said they swapped in brass internals (whatever that means) and made it more performance orientated. So my question is could 1st and 2nd be straight cut gears? It sure sounds like it. Has anyone ever heard of this/done this? The transmission is full of atf. I thought it may be counter shaft bearing, but 3rd and 5th are quiet. Otherwise the transmission works like it should, getting into third requires extra force but nothing too concerning.