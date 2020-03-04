Unknown tune!

Jacobhollis

Jacobhollis

New Member
Mar 4, 2020
2
0
1
25
Tallahassee
I just purchased a 2012 mustang gt with the 5.0 and a 6 speed manual. It has roush exhaust and c&l cold air intake, brembo brakes and AM wheels with Mickey Thompson tires. The vehicle has a custom tuned by bama performance tag on it. But I have no idea about the tune aside from that. I got it from the ford dealership and it didn’t come with the handheld device to modify tune. So my questions are as follows, any way to see what the tune is like on there currently? Is there any possible way the tune may become accidentally wiped leaving me down and out (if so I will need to by the handheld device) also. How am I supposed to know if it’s tuned to run on a different grade of gas? Should I be putting 97 octane in it or anything like that? What are the pros and cons of doing that?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B Unknown connector 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M Unknown connector 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
N Unknown line.. vacuum maybe?? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
P Unknown black plastic debris falling from behind glove box 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
gharger 2000 4.6 Vortech tune unknown Digital Self-tuning Forum 5
Similar threads
Unknown connector
Unknown connector
Unknown line.. vacuum maybe??
Unknown black plastic debris falling from behind glove box
2000 4.6 Vortech tune unknown
Top Bottom