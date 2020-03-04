Unknown tune!

I just purchased a 2012 mustang gt with the 5.0 and a 6 speed manual. It has roush exhaust and c&l cold air intake, brembo brakes and AM wheels with Mickey Thompson tires. The vehicle has a custom tuned by bama performance tag on it. But I have no idea about the tune aside from that. I got it from the ford dealership and it didn’t come with the handheld device to modify tune. So my questions are as follows, any way to see what the tune is like on there currently? Is there any possible way the tune may become accidentally wiped leaving me down and out (if so I will need to by the handheld device) also. How am I supposed to know if it’s tuned to run on a different grade of gas? Should I be putting 97 octane in it or anything like that? What are the pros and cons of doing that?