Unneeded wires

I was removing my charcoal canister today and starting looking around at some of the stuff on the passenger side fender wondering what is what and
if i can remove any of it? I know behind the tower there is a vacuum cluster that is unhooked and hanging but i do not know what any of the other stuff is?
I have no EGR, smog or A/C.
