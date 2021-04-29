Unsteady idle and rev hang, bad IAC?

Hey guys, just wanna get some feedback before I shotgun parts at this 95 Cobra.



Last month I picked up a used 75mm BBK TB that came with a TPS and an IAC. Got a decent deal on it, but I never seemed like I could get it to idle at stock rpm or get it to come back to idle without hanging, especially after some time on the road, where it'd rev hang above 2k rpm. I poked around here and a few other forums and it seemed like it wasn't an uncommon issue with BBK TBs. I cleaned up the old TB, put it back on and still had the same issues. I figured I fat fingered something getting it on and caused a vaccuum leak; sprayed probably half a can of carb cleaner around the engine and couldn't find squat. I read through the Surging Idle Checklist (probably should've done this first), pulled codes and came up with a 412, Idle Speed to Low. Disconnecting the IAC bogs the engine at idle, but plugged in it won't snap back to idle if you blip the throttle and whenever the fan or A/C compressor kicks in the idle speed bogs before it smooths out. I have two IACs and two TPSs (one is new), and I get the same condition on either TB with either part (which wasn't present before I put the BBK TB in). Have I just not found the vaccuum leak or are both my IACs tits up?



Thanks in advance.