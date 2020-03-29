Electrical unusual issue without power windows

1

1987GTCCR

Member
Mar 10, 2020
5
1
13
22
lexington ky
So I stripped out my car of the original wiring harness. In my new harness I have a hot wire with the key on for the power windows. I left the old wiring in the doors and the chunk of the harness that ties the two power window motors together from side to side. There is a plug in that chunk of wires that supplies power to the power window circuit so I put twelve volts and ground to it expecting my windows to work on the switches but they don’t. Obviously or I wouldn’t be asking for help. I have power on the switches but when I use my test light to see if the power jumps to another wire, all of the wires including the grounds become hot. THIS might drive me insane I have been trying to figure this out for two
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N Brakes Unusual brake issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
H unusual Barn find 1967 coupe 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
L Unusual Exhaust Question 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
91StangGT5.0 Unusual Braking Issue(s)??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
Chythar Unusual Timing issues - could I have the distributor out 180? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
Similar threads
Brakes Unusual brake issues
unusual Barn find 1967 coupe
Unusual Exhaust Question
Unusual Braking Issue(s)???
Unusual Timing issues - could I have the distributor out 180?
Top Bottom