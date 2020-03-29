Electrical Unusual power window issue

Mar 10, 2020
So I stripped out my car of the original wiring harness. I bought a universal harness with plans to just cut my plugs for all my accessories off of my old harness then wire them on to the new one. In my new harness I have a hot wire with the key on for the power windows. I left the old wiring in the doors and the chunk of the harness that ties the two power window motors together from side to side. There is a plug in that chunk of wires that supplies power to the power window circuit witch is a pink and black. so I put twelve volts and ground to it expecting my windows to work on the switches but they don’t. Obviously or I wouldn’t be asking for help. I have power on the switches but when I use my test light to see if the power jumps to another wire, all of the wires including the grounds on the back of the window switch become hot. THIS might drive me insane I have been trying to figure this out for two weeks.
 

