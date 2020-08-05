Engine Update: Another rough idle thread

Apr 29, 2020
To start, I've ran through the checklist about a hundred times. The car is an 87' GT 5spd, all original. The mileage is probably around 150,xxx. It idles at about 850rpm, but sounds and acts like it has an E cam. It accelerates fine and feels like it has the normal power it should, but it will buck at low rpms. Only engine mods are shorty headers, off road X, 70mm TB, dual electric fans, and a 3G alternator upgrade. It ran rough before those though. Do to a faulty DVOM I ended up replacing a lot of stuff that probably was fine, but here goes.
Started with the basics, plugs(gapped at 52), wires, cap, rotor, MSD coil. I also did "the fix" to the salt and pepper connectors.
Changed out the fuel pump, fuel filter, fuel pump relay, fuel pressure regulator. It holds 32 psi at idle, 42 with the vacuum line removed. Also replaced the injectors with known to be good explorer 19# injectors. Timing is set to 14 degrees.
It has 16" vacuum at idle. Changed out the PCV valve, screen, and grommet. I removed the smog pump, EGR valve, and capped all the vacuum lines going to the TAD, TAB, EVR, EGR... All the other vacuum lines were either good or replaced.
Replaced the O2 sensors, TPS, IAC, ACT, ECT, MAP, and put in the 70mm TB and EGR resistor. Also put a refurbished ECM in.
Verified all the grounds are good. Even added the new ground wire as recommended when doing the 3G upgrade.
Did the base idle reset procedure a few times. TPS set to .90, timing verified at 14. Only computer code it had was something canister purge valve related.
I pulled the plugs earlier today, all were dry with black soot. The car doesn't smoke or anything.
Is it possible the car just needs to be driven? It hasn't been driven but maybe 5 miles in the last 6 months. I know the gas in the tank is good. I used all Motorcraft sensors where applicable.
 
I would start by driving it. A classic car mechanic told my friend that had your problem to drive it. It was a smokey and the bandit Trans AM . He said to get it on the highway for a longer ride. Other than that you have done a lot. Driving like an E Cam usually is vacuum leak.
 
Dry with black soot spark plugs is a sign of a overly rich fuel mixture.
If someone connected the fuel tank vent line directly to the line coming off the intake manifold, that would give you an overly rich fuel mixture.

See the code 85 description below...

Code 85 CANP solenoid - The Carbon Canister solenoid is inoperative or missing.

Revised 11 –Jan_2015 to add warning about vacuum leaks due to deteriorated hose or missing caps on vacuum lines when the solenoid is removed.

Check vacuum lines for leaks and cracks. Check electrical wiring for loose connections, damaged wiring and insulation. Check solenoid valve operation by grounding the gray/yellow wire to the solenoid and blowing through it.
The computer provides the ground for the solenoid. The red wire to the solenoid is always energized any time the ignition switch is in the run position.

If you disconnected the carbon canister and failed to properly cap the vacuum line coming from under the upper intake manifold, you will have problems. You will also have problems if the remaining hose coming from under the upper intake manifold or caps for the vacuum line are sucking air.

Charcoal canister plumbing - one 3/8" tube from the bottom of the upper manifold to the rubber hose. Rubber hose connects to one side of the canister solenoid valve. Other side of the solenoid valve connects to one side of the canister. The other side of the canister connects to a rubber hose that connects to a line that goes all the way back to the gas tank. There is an electrical connector coming from the passenger side injector harness near #1 injector that plugs into the canister solenoid valve. It's purpose is to vent the gas tank. The solenoid valve opens at cruse to provide some extra fuel. The canister is normally mounted on the passenger side frame rail near the smog pump pulley.

Connecting the gas tank vent line directly to the intake manifold will result in fuel vapor being constantly sucked into the intake manifold. There is unmetered fuel that the computer cannot adjust for. The result is poor idle and poor fuel economy.



It does not weigh but a pound or so and helps richen up the cruse mixture. It draws no HP & keeps the car from smelling like gasoline in a closed garage. So with all these good things and no bad ones, why not hook it up & use it?


The purge valve solenoid connector is a dangling wire that is near the ECT sensor and oil filler on the passenger side rocker cover. The actual solenoid valve is down next to the carbon canister. There is about 12"-16" of wire that runs parallel to the canister vent hose that comes off the bottom side of the upper intake manifold. That hose connects one port of the solenoid valve; the other port connects to the carbon canister.

The purge valve solenoid should be available at your local auto parts store.

Purge valve solenoid:



The carbon canister is normally mounted on the passenger side frame rail near the smog pump pulley.
Carbon Canister:
903_AIRTEX%20_pct_2F%20WELLS_7310014_1.jpg
 
Thats a lot of good info. Just to be absolutely sure, I pulled the upper intake and replaced all the vacuum lines and put new hose clamps. It was a pain finding a line that matched the pre molded PCV hose, but I found something in the Help! section at Autozone that worked. While the manifold was off, I capped off the line that goes to the carbon canister. I also capped where the line goes to all the other emissions stuff like TAD, TAB, EVR, EGR... Made sure all lines that have anything to do with vacuum were brand new and secured with a hose clamp. So the only vacuum lines on the intake manifold are PCV, the one that goes to the MAP, fuel pressure reg line, and the source line that goes to the tree. The other ports are securely capped. On the tree, I just have the source, A/C line, and brake booster line. I tried isolating those systems while testing vacuum readings with no change. Still bounces between 14-16" of vacuum on the gauge.
Checked each plug wire, there is definitely spark leaving the cap. The fuel pressure is good. TPS is set and IAC seems to be working. Not sure what else. Cleared the codes again and let it warm up and the only code is 85, canister purge, which is expected.
 
When I went to recheck the timing today, I couldn't get the timing gun to work on the #1 plug wire, but it did work on other wires, so I ended up putting a new distributor and TFI in. That made absolutely no difference. The tank was almost completely empty, so I drove it a few miles down the road to fill it up. A full tank made no difference. In addition to the rough crappy idle, the rpms hang at 1500 if I shift out of gear into N. The car bucks and stumbles while lightly accelerating up through about 2000 rpm. After 2000 it seems to clear up. It also seems to clear up/not stumble if I accelerate somewhat hard. Engine being hot or cold doesn't matter, as it still idles rough/accelerates rough ether way. I'm going to pull the 10 pin connectors apart again tomorrow to make absolutely sure they are getting the best connection possible. Apart from that, I have no idea what else to look at.
 
When I went to recheck the timing today, I couldn't get the timing gun to work on the #1 plug wire, but it did work on other wires, so I ended up putting a new distributor and TFI in. That made absolutely no difference. The tank was almost completely empty, so I drove it a few miles down the road to fill it up. A full tank made no difference. In addition to the rough crappy idle, the rpms hang at 1500 if I shift out of gear into N. The car bucks and stumbles while lightly accelerating up through about 2000 rpm. After 2000 it seems to clear up. It also seems to clear up/not stumble if I accelerate somewhat hard. Engine being hot or cold doesn't matter, as it still idles rough/accelerates rough ether way. I'm going to pull the 10 pin connectors apart again tomorrow to make absolutely sure they are getting the best connection possible. Apart from that, I have no idea what else to look at.
My understanding is that the vacuum canister is helpful if it’s hooked up. My ‘86 does have an E cam, and it bucks frequently at low engine speeds (<1200) and the tuner tells me it’s associated with the cam.
 
I intend to hook it back up, I was just trying to eliminate as many things that could be causing the issue as possible. I was going to clean and inspect the 10 pin connectors here in a little bit, but now I’m leaning towards deleting them. Has anyone cut them out and soldered wire in place of them? I saw a few YouTube videos of people doing this.
 
I went out and bought a fancy OBD1 scanner just to make sure. Key on engine off just an 85, or canister purge which is expected since it's not hooked up. Key on engine running I got a 13, 21, 33, 42, and 92.
This was at operating temp btw
 
I measured the O2 sensor voltage at the PCM today and noticed that the voltage doesn't cycle. It was holding a steady 0.9v. It did this for both sensors. Didn't seem to matter whether the engine was hot or cold, still got the same voltage readings. Is this something that could cause a crappy rich idle? The sensors are only a few months old. I also tested the fusable link which was good, and I am absolutely certain the HEGO ground is as good as it can be.
 
