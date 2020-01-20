(UPDATE, more pictures!) I was just offered a Fox Body for $1,000. Help me decide if I should take on this burden

LILCBRA said: Is it in your possession yet?? If not then why not?? Click to expand...

Currently, I'm waiting for my friend to actually have the car in his possession. In the coming days he's going to pick the car up and bring it to his shop. I'll probably be over there this weekend to actually get a look at this thing as well as decide If i'm going to take it off his hands right then and there.I'm not a mechanic myself and have very little experience tinkering with things. My Mustang history its short, but like every Mustang owner, rather storied. I'm from a through and through Ford family and grew up around various Ford and Mercury dealerships. My very first car was ALMOST a 1992 black and silver GT hatch with 22,000 miles. The A/C was broken, and I came across a better deal, so I let it go. I still kick myself to this day. I daily drove a used 2011 V6 for almost 5 years before switching to an Escape for fuel economy and space etc etc, and between that car and my mom's 2009 Convertible V6, I promised myself I would be back in a Mustang one day. I just hoped it would be sooner rather than later. Enter this car and this deal staring me right in the face.Is this engine rebuild something I can do in my backyard with the help of family, friends, and the internet? Or should I forgo that whole process based on my limited intellect of mechanics and get a quote to have it rebuilt?Thanks for the kind words though guys. This thing has been on my mind since it was offered to me.