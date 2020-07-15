Update on my progress with my on3 build.

Well just a few mods I have done
Dss prod mod stroked 5.2L 2v long block
Monster trans 4r70w with a manual valve body
3200 stall
On3 turbo kit 76/65 @12psi on 93 octane
4.10 gears but will be going to 3.55 for better top end
Cobra wheels 17x10.5 and 17x9.5
Viking coilovers
Custom audio skar audio
Custom rad cover by harpel fab LLC
Stock ford performance intake manifold
Upgraded cobra brakes
S550 tail lights
Recaro seats
