Upgrade crossmember on 65?

I have seen some advertisements for a upgraded front crossmember such as this one, worth the cost and effort?
Mustang Street-Competition Engine Cross Member fits HiPo & Shelby (1965-1966) - Opentracker Racing Products
This design was pioneered by Ford in 1969 for the Boss 302 program. Improves on the ’65 & ’66 stock engine crossmember by tying into the lower control arm mounting points, resulting in improved rigidity for the unibody lower front frame section. Helps to stiffen the car right at the control arms...
