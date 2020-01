Hi everyone I just added a pro charger stage 2 & supercharger to my 2002 GT convertible. I also have a catted off-road x pipe borla stinger dual exhaust cold air intake was recently tuned. Wanted to know what upgrades I should do next any info is appreciated. I was thinking of doing cams & heads but some are telling me it’s not worth it. I’d like to have a deep loud exhaust I don’t race it, it’s a show car. Thanks!