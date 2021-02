I have a 1987 Mustang GT convertible. I want to upgrade the suspension, handling, and braking for this car. I want to make the car handle better for a cruiser type application. This is the first step in a resto-mod process. Being retired and fixed income, I want the most cost-effective fix. However, I do not want to cheapen the process if that makes sense. I am looking for your advice. Thank you in advance.