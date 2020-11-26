Upgrades to 69 Engine and transmission.

I am looking for caveats, pros, and cons of this swap.



I have a 2000 Explorer with the 5.0 GT40P setup and 4R70W Transmission. I pulled the harness also.



I also have the engine and transmission out of a 1995 E150 5.8L with the E4OD (Overdrive C6) Transmission.



My Plan is to take the 5.8 and mate it up to the 4R70W. Sale the 5.0 Short block and the E4OD.



Here is the tentative plan.

GT40P heads (Or maybe a set of Promaxx, or AFR) I may run into budget constraints.

Edelbrock Super Victor EFI Intake Manifolds 29245 with fuel rails.

Edelbrock Victor EFI 4-Barrel Throttle Body 4150

Throttle Body elbo with piping to the MAF.

I am still debating on the CAM to use.

ECC-V engine management system from the Explorer.

Swap over the Reluctor wheel and Timing Cover for crank sensor.

Modify the Cam sensor to fit the 351W (Distributerless setup). Or find one that fits.

Use the 351w short block (it is in really good shape)



The goal is about 400 hp 400 ft lbs



A few issue I can see right off.



The GT40P headers issue. This is the reason I am thinking Promaxx or some other aluminum head. Plus I am not sure I can get 400hp out of the GT40P's

The transmission needs to be converted to 2WD from AWD. I have not found any good information on the conversion.

Not sure if the Reluctor wheel is a swappable part.



Any advice on this would be appreciated.