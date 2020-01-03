Upgrading head unit in 2010 base, double din dash?

I

Iamsupernova

New Member
Jan 3, 2020
1
0
1
34
Houston
Well I'm looking at upgrading my head unit to a touch screen with back up camera. What I'm having issues in is finding the dash kit that has the right cut outs for the climate controls. Is anyone aware of any basic dash kit that will keep that aspect of it and allow me to install a double din head unit? I know there are ones that have digital controls, but they're 200-300+. Other models of cars have what I'm looking for in the 30 dollar range. I don't care if the climate controls stay the same. So it's really not worth the price to upgrade them as well if I can avoid it
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
acoddo How Much Hp/tq Will These Upgrades Get Me? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
JasonFOXBOD Expired Upgraded Gt40 Stud Mount Heads W/ Double Springs Engine and Power Adder 0
S Head Light Upgrade 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
92 Couper My Mach 460 Head Unit Upgrade with Hard Drive...... Mustang Sound & Shine All 4
W head unit upgrade question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Similar threads
How Much Hp/tq Will These Upgrades Get Me?
Expired Upgraded Gt40 Stud Mount Heads W/ Double Springs
Head Light Upgrade
My Mach 460 Head Unit Upgrade with Hard Drive......
head unit upgrade question
Top Bottom