Upgrading head unit in 2010 base, double din dash?

Well I'm looking at upgrading my head unit to a touch screen with back up camera. What I'm having issues in is finding the dash kit that has the right cut outs for the climate controls. Is anyone aware of any basic dash kit that will keep that aspect of it and allow me to install a double din head unit? I know there are ones that have digital controls, but they're 200-300+. Other models of cars have what I'm looking for in the 30 dollar range. I don't care if the climate controls stay the same. So it's really not worth the price to upgrade them as well if I can avoid it