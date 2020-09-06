Upgrading rear end Gears

nhfire77

nhfire77

New Member
Jul 26, 2020
1
0
1
40
New Hampshire
Hi all,

I have a 2001 GT with 75K. Would like a little more fun driving this and understand 3.73 or 4.10 gears will add fun (not power). I’m handy but after reading the Ford Performance Install manual, that is way over my head.


How much, on average does this cost for a shop to do this in the New England area?

——

It’s been said don’t have to change any other parts but realistically...

What are the bare minimum parts recommended to replace while swapping?

I really appreciate all the helpfulness and honesty on the form, thanks!
 


Nightfire

Nightfire

15 Year Member
Dec 1, 2002
3,312
170
133
TX
Gears are easily the #1 mod for these cars. I think I spent about $200 on labor (so long ago). IMO 4.10 is the "lowest" you should go
 
