It's time to replace my 1987 Mustang's factory head unit and speakers. Can hardly see the head units display. To my surprise, I opened up my door panel speaker cover to find out - no speaker. Ha. I wanted to check the door panel speaker magnet to measure its depth so that I may replace this speaker with a speaker size that would not interfere with the function of the window up/down. So my car has the dash 3.5" speakers and the rear 6X8" speakers only. I want to replace the head unit and add an amp and I was planning on replacing dash/door and rear speakers. I'm sure I would be happy with decent speakers with about a 50 watt RMS rating. My Fox is a hatchback. For you guys/gals that have updated your approximately 30 plus year old factory stereo, what did you do? Did you add door speakers in addition to replacing the rear and dash speakers. Just replace and upgrade the current rears and dash speakers and call it done? Or did you just add door 6.5" and replace rears and call it done? It seems the dash 3.5" speakers aren't very common anymore. I didn't remove my door panel, for the Fox Mustangs that did not get the factory door speakers, would you know if the factory speaker wire is still run into the doors that could be used when installing door speakers or do you have to run your own speaker wires into the door panels? Thanks.