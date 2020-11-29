Upgrading to SN95 steering rack

Hello everyone,



I recently purchased a sn95 mustang steering rack. My thoughts are to clean it up, install fox inner and outer tie rods. Also purchase maximum motorsports hybrid steering shaft and aluminum rack bushings.



My question is. Is there a way to test the rack for leaks before installing? Maximum Motorsports recommends if a rack needs a rebuild, have the company TurnOne steering do it. That's 300+ dollars.



I hope this improves the overall feel of the steering. Currently I can turn the steering wheel a lot. Seems like a lot of play before the tires turn. It's currently a reman rack with mm steering shaft.



Thanks.