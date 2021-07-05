Fox Upon engine break in. Only starts when gas pedal is pressed.

M

Maciasmarci

New Member
May 19, 2021
3
0
1
25
Stockton
I have a rebuilt 1990 lx 306, w/ hypereutectic pistons, gt40 heads and a b303 cam. (351 spark order, Gt40 intake ,19lb injectors, new injectors gapped @.50 and used plug wires and distributor. Smog /egr delete and catalytic converters. 40psi fuel pressure. Hasn’t been running for 4 months barely tried starting . Cranks and starts only by pressing gas pedal. I’m out of ideas. Only codes I got are 22,54,34,95. Any help? Also after adjusting advanced timing headers started glowing red. I’m lost here
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,038
11,970
224
Massachusetts
Code 22 is the BAP sensor is out of range. That would cause the issues you are seeing. You might want to start there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Engine Turbo 5.0 Mustang bad misfire at WOT
Replies
51
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
a91what
a91what
Vaughnmx
Engine 1990 fox car runs great unti it goes into closed loop runs vary rough popping backfire no power please help
Replies
14
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Vaughnmx
Vaughnmx
H
Help, Misfire/hiccup/ No Idea
Replies
3
Views
388
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
H
Help: 90 Fox Weird Hiccup (misfire?)
Replies
2
Views
729
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
Top Bottom