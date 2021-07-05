I have a rebuilt 1990 lx 306, w/ hypereutectic pistons, gt40 heads and a b303 cam. (351 spark order, Gt40 intake ,19lb injectors, new injectors gapped @.50 and used plug wires and distributor. Smog /egr delete and catalytic converters. 40psi fuel pressure. Hasn’t been running for 4 months barely tried starting . Cranks and starts only by pressing gas pedal. I’m out of ideas. Only codes I got are 22,54,34,95. Any help? Also after adjusting advanced timing headers started glowing red. I’m lost here