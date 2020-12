Hi all, I just installed new steeda rear upper and lower control arms in my 89. Now i might just be a bit paranoid but the upper bolts on the axle side seem to be a little short. Everything threaded through fine and its all torqued down to 90 ft/lbs but the bolts are just barely through the end of the nut, as in i can feel the tip of the bolt sticking out but theres maybe half a thread i can feel. For you guys that have done this before is that normal? I'm probably just paranoid.