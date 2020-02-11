Fox upper control arms

  • Sponsors(?)


90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
4,786
4,004
183
42
Aftermarket upper control arms with stiffer bushings do bind. Get ones with spherical bearings. Sounds like you want to do the right thing and set your pinion angle to match the lower stance. Thumbs up to you sir.

You will get higher NVH because you will loose the rubber isolation at the body.

Screenshot_20200211-111500_Chrome.jpg


Screenshot_20200211-111400_Chrome.jpg


If this will be a street car you'll get a little more life out of them if you grease the spherical end and use boots the size of the through bolt on each side. I don't know why companies don't include with the set. Even pump steer kits should have these to help keep road debris out and grease in.

Screenshot_20200211-111640_Chrome.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
My92cashtrap Suspension Adjustable Rear Upper Control Arms Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
silverlx50 For Sale Maximum Motorsports Rear Upper Control Arm Bushing Tool Mustang FREE SHIPPING Other Classifieds 3
My92cashtrap Fox Upper Control Arm bushings... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
Habu135 SOLD Sold: Upper Control Arms Suspension Parts 5
S Going back to stock upper control arms? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
Similar threads
Suspension Adjustable Rear Upper Control Arms
For Sale Maximum Motorsports Rear Upper Control Arm Bushing Tool Mustang FREE SHIPPING
Fox Upper Control Arm bushings...
SOLD Sold: Upper Control Arms
Going back to stock upper control arms?
Top Bottom