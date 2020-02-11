Aftermarket upper control arms with stiffer bushings do bind. Get ones with spherical bearings. Sounds like you want to do the right thing and set your pinion angle to match the lower stance. Thumbs up to you sir.You will get higher NVH because you will loose the rubber isolation at the body.If this will be a street car you'll get a little more life out of them if you grease the spherical end and use boots the size of the through bolt on each side. I don't know why companies don't include with the set. Even pump steer kits should have these to help keep road debris out and grease in.