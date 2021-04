I have an ‘86 that’s been aero nosed, and frenkensteined with a bunch of newer parts. When I had my door moldings off to paint, the drivers side was secured with one screw and some black “butyl” type stuff along the bottom of molding. The passenger side had one screw, slide it back, and it came right off the clips that were fastened to the top of the door.I’m not sure if my driver side was just half a$$ed or if that was the 79-86 style. But, I’m thinking if you get the 87 and up, along with the clips, you can rivet or screw the clips on and attach as they did with the newer ones.