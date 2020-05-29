Engine Upper intake & Components - Carbon buildup?

R

R82148V

New Member
May 26, 2020
Hello Everyone!!

A few questions pertaining to the upper intake and connected components.
I'm doing a slow/fun rebuild/restore on my 87 Convertible. I have the upper intake off for cleaning inside and out including all the connected parts.
My question is, is some carbon buildup on the EGR valve and IAC valve normal? Also, inside the upper intake is seems to be coated with oil residue..
Just wanted to make sure this is a more thing and needs periodic cleaning or do these issues show there is a vacuum leak/s somewhere?

Thanks!!
