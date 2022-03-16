Engine Upper Intake seal concerns (pics)

89GTRound2

89GTRound2

New Member
Mar 17, 2021
5
0
1
31
Indiana
Ok,

Trick flow lower to Flotek heads.
Using the felpros with the extra sealing bead.
These heads and lower intake were mated up prior to me pulling it all apart with no coolant or other leaks.
I am probably just nervous, but I am concerned that the little gap between the head and lower intake is going to leak. Visually looks to big to me... I have used feeler gauges back in there to make sure.it doesn't just go on into the water jacket. Which it does not. Any one have any pictures of their build from these angles? Wanting to make sure I don't have an immediate problem... Thanks everyone.
 

Attachments

  • 20220310_235316.jpg
    20220310_235316.jpg
    462.6 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220315_194022.jpg
    20220315_194022.jpg
    523.2 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220315_194035.jpg
    20220315_194035.jpg
    407.9 KB · Views: 2
  • 20220203_195332.jpg
    20220203_195332.jpg
    484 KB · Views: 2

