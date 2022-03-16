Ok,



Trick flow lower to Flotek heads.

Using the felpros with the extra sealing bead.

These heads and lower intake were mated up prior to me pulling it all apart with no coolant or other leaks.

I am probably just nervous, but I am concerned that the little gap between the head and lower intake is going to leak. Visually looks to big to me... I have used feeler gauges back in there to make sure.it doesn't just go on into the water jacket. Which it does not. Any one have any pictures of their build from these angles? Wanting to make sure I don't have an immediate problem... Thanks everyone.