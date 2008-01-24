UPR VS Maximum motersports

russ1979

russ1979

Member
Oct 6, 2006
152
0
16
albuquerque, new mexico
it's time for a replacement susp for the t-top project.
i'm thinking about the max motersports "solid-axle rear grip in a box kit" for the back half. any feed back on the kit?
and i know i whant a tube k member up ft. but do you guys rech. the m.m. or the
upr kits?

the car is going to be a weekend toy. street driver, and i still whant a faily soft stock ride. that way my wife will ride with me. however i plain on making 400+hp with a 331 and a charger down the road. so i whant to hook up as many ponys as i can.
thanks for any help
 

85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,930
1,583
223
40
Northern KY
MM develops their parts from actual race prototypes...UPR is known for copying a lot of other people's designs...i'd go with the people who actually have a shop car that wins races.
 
9

9 Deuce GT

Member
Dec 10, 2003
550
1
16
Geneva, NY
There is absolutely no comparison here. While I have never purchased any UPR parts, I have bought many MM components. The quality is outstanding. And as said above, these parts are tested to perfection.
 
cenok is family

cenok is family

15 Year Member
Jun 25, 2003
1,409
69
79
35
Norman, Ok
if you can afford MM, get it. i have UPR uppers and lowers and full length subframe connectors. the sfc's are the EXACT same as the MM one's, at a cheaper cost. the control arms are pretty stout. good quality too, but maximum motorsports IS the leader in suspension.
 
PeteyAce

PeteyAce

Member
Jul 2, 2004
346
0
17
34
+1 for maximum motorsports, steeda imo would def be a close second though, a tweak cheaper but great products!
 
Fett

Fett

New Member
Nov 2, 2004
766
0
0
Add Steeda to the mix....they are generally priced between UPR and MM...and quality is very close to MM.

UPR = Unoriginal Paltry Reproductions.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,930
1,583
223
40
Northern KY
UPR does make very nice shifter balls and billet items though, but that won't make your car handle any better...lol
 
25thmustang

25thmustang

Mustang Master
Sep 5, 2003
2,021
84
99
34
Montgomery, NY
85_SS_302_Coupe said:
MM develops their parts from actual race prototypes...UPR is known for copying a lot of other people's designs...i'd go with the people who actually have a shop car that wins races.
Depends on the type of racing, in NMRA more cars run UPR than probably any other products out there.

Not saying they are the best, far from it. You get what you pay for, so take that into account.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,930
1,583
223
40
Northern KY
True but i don't think of Maximum Motorsports and drag racing in the same thought. Sure, they make some drag parts but i would say they're primarily a road course/handling suspension manufacturer, and the shop car i mentioned is just that, an American Iron Extreme car...

Also remember that some of that is sponsorship....i'd race for The Pink Donkey Penis Racing Team if they gave me all free parts i wanted.
 
25thmustang

25thmustang

Mustang Master
Sep 5, 2003
2,021
84
99
34
Montgomery, NY
Yeah thats what I meant with the UPR in NMRA. They are more or less for different applications. I would use UPR in a drag car, whereas wouldn't look at it for a road racer.
 
85_SS_302_Coupe

85_SS_302_Coupe

it sucks (I know) to be on the receiving end
15 Year Member
Nov 11, 2003
6,930
1,583
223
40
Northern KY
Yeah i see them as sort of a high profile "Summit brand". You can clearly see a lot of their parts are copied but in the end, if it works it works.


A lot of it is in the fine details too. Two companies might have the exact design in a tubular K member and set of control arms, but company 1 might have used cheaper and thinner metal than company 2. Then company 1 might advertise that their K member weighs 30lbs less than company 2's does and that it must be better right? Well, maybe not so much.


Also Steeda make some sweet adjustable lower control arms.
 
25thmustang

25thmustang

Mustang Master
Sep 5, 2003
2,021
84
99
34
Montgomery, NY
Yeah I think thats why UPR is on more track cars then street. Get out there, some short bursts and park it. The parts seem to be knockoffs, but cheap and light. I have no UPR on my car, and probably won't ever either.

Search button for each will help you decide too.
 
Fett

Fett

New Member
Nov 2, 2004
766
0
0
25thmustang said:
Depends on the type of racing, in NMRA more cars run UPR than probably any other products out there.

Not saying they are the best, far from it. You get what you pay for, so take that into account.
Do they actually run with UPR suspension products, or are they just sponsored by UPR? I ask because I know that UPR sponsors a lot of people and the only actual product the person uses is a set of headlights or some random bullit item. Not to further drag UPRs name through the mud, a LOT of companies do this. They pay someone to put their logo on their car and the car only sports one item from said company, usually being an unimportant item.
 
Darkwriter77

Darkwriter77

Resident Ranting Negative Nancy
Jul 1, 2005
241
208
104
Apache Junction, AZ
FWIW, I put a lot of UPR pieces on the '89 notch that Frankenstang now drives, and I had mixed results with their stuff. Their billet stuff is good, such as their wiper delete post covers and shift knobs and such, and I've favored their clutch cable firewall adjusters and quadrants, but some of their mechanical items are ... ehhhh, so-so.

I absolutely HATED that damned cat'ed X-pipe I bought from UPR. The cats were welded too far back, the whole thing hung too low no matter what, and the lack of tranny crossmember hangers made the thing constantly sag at the rear flange, meaning I had to jack the thing up and re-tighten it every two weeks. I only kept it around for smog testing after I swapped it out for a Jeg's off-road X-pipe, which was cheaper than UPR's off-road X-pipe and designed FAR better.

Also, I wasted $75 on a friggin' A/C delete pulley from UPR. Ideally, I would've just used an A/C delete bracket to move up the P/S pump, but I wanted something to use as an idler pulley when I planned to delete the P/S pump and convert to a manual rack at some point (which still has never happened). After 6 months, the friggin' bearing in the pulley wobbled itself out to a point where I worried it was either going to throw the belt or the bearing was going to separate completely from the pulley. I replaced the pulley with a smaller idler pulley (which was actually meant for Frankenstang's '04 V-6 'Stang) and a shorter belt, and re-used the bracket of the UPR A/C delete assembly, and it still works great, but that bearing issue really pissed me off ... especially considering I paid so much for just a friggin' pulley and a bracket. :nonono:

Sooooo, it depends on what you're looking for from them. Some stuff good, some bad. Look closely at how the piece is designed, and search for any good/bad reviews of their stuff from others on here. Ditto for MM's stuff ... although I haven't yet seen any really bad reviews on their parts, aside from FBD's less-than-happy experience with their roll cage kit being like 1 or 2" too short at the rear. You'll pay more there, of course, but sometimes ... SOMETIMES you do get what you pay for.
 
M

MaxTheHooker

New Member
Jan 15, 2008
36
1
0
UPR is terrible.. tried getting a shifter from them through e-bay (yes, it was UPR), bought it now and everything... NEVER shipped it, even after i e-mailed them.
 
Turkey Sammich

Turkey Sammich

I can't fap normal. I cracked a rib, then my ankle
Jul 12, 2006
0
59
154
I've never been happy with any of the UPR stuff I've bought, seen, or heard about people having. Just seems poor in quality :shrug:
 
