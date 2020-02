I am attempting an install of Koni STR-T shock/struts on my 01 GT. I have the factory rear shock removed, but it appears I can’t reuse the factory mounting hardware to reinstall the top mount?? The threads don’t match the factory part. I was told these rear shocks reused factory hardware. FYI, I purchased these off Facebook marketplace, so no additional parts were included. I attached a photo of the thread comparison.