Years ago I built a 4cyl turbo mustang using a computer and motor from an 87 turbocoupe. Anyway I used a wideband controller that had an analog output to replace the stock o2 sensor signal to the ecu and was able to actually change the air/fuel ratio by installing a bias to the signal going back to the ecu thus tricking the puter into richening or leaning out the mixture. My question is can I do this for my 95 gt ?