FoxBodyPartsGuy
New Member
-
- Apr 5, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 34
Hello I am new here however as a bit of a background I built a 1986 coupe and a 1984 hatchback back about 12 years ago. In the process I stripped down a few junk yard wrecks and collected alot of spare parts from 1979-1996
Off the top of my head....
1 - 85/86 front clips
1- 87-93 front clip 1-94/98 front plastic bumper cover
1- 85/86 rear bumper cover
1- 87-93 rear bumper cover
2 sets of 84/86 taillight assemblies
1 set of 87/93 taillight lenses
1 set of 94/98 taillights
1 front bumper cover 94/98
1 set of stock side skirts 94/98
3 sets of inner fenders
2 electric fans- 4cyl
2 rear hatch spoilers
1 set of monroe struts - new
1 set of grey interior hatch interior panels
2 sets of quarter window glass
2 sets of quarter window plastic molding fins
1 grey front LX seat
1 blue front LX seat
1 grey rear seat-notch back
2 blue seatbelts
2 grey seat belt
3 heater boxes
2 battery trays
3 windshield washer reservoirs
1 79-86' 2.3L radiator coolant reservoir
1 5.0L radiator coolant reservoir
3 trim sets
3 glove boxes 79'-93'
2 79-86 center counsels
1 87/93 center counsel
2 79/86 dashboards
1 87/93 dashboard
1 set of red foot rails
4 plastic front window bezels/grills
2 sets of sunvisors
2 roof liners
4 instrument clusters/gauges
1 87-93 steering column with keys
3 plastic buckets full of nuts, bolts, screws, clips, levers, window acc, interior act.
A bundle of exterior bumper/fender/door perimeter molding
A bag full of door moldings’
A bag full of wiring harnesses and electrical
Rear grey trunk carpet
There is a bit more but would have to check to be exact....
Off the top of my head....
1 - 85/86 front clips
1- 87-93 front clip 1-94/98 front plastic bumper cover
1- 85/86 rear bumper cover
1- 87-93 rear bumper cover
2 sets of 84/86 taillight assemblies
1 set of 87/93 taillight lenses
1 set of 94/98 taillights
1 front bumper cover 94/98
1 set of stock side skirts 94/98
3 sets of inner fenders
2 electric fans- 4cyl
2 rear hatch spoilers
1 set of monroe struts - new
1 set of grey interior hatch interior panels
2 sets of quarter window glass
2 sets of quarter window plastic molding fins
1 grey front LX seat
1 blue front LX seat
1 grey rear seat-notch back
2 blue seatbelts
2 grey seat belt
3 heater boxes
2 battery trays
3 windshield washer reservoirs
1 79-86' 2.3L radiator coolant reservoir
1 5.0L radiator coolant reservoir
3 trim sets
3 glove boxes 79'-93'
2 79-86 center counsels
1 87/93 center counsel
2 79/86 dashboards
1 87/93 dashboard
1 set of red foot rails
4 plastic front window bezels/grills
2 sets of sunvisors
2 roof liners
4 instrument clusters/gauges
1 87-93 steering column with keys
3 plastic buckets full of nuts, bolts, screws, clips, levers, window acc, interior act.
A bundle of exterior bumper/fender/door perimeter molding
A bag full of door moldings’
A bag full of wiring harnesses and electrical
Rear grey trunk carpet
There is a bit more but would have to check to be exact....