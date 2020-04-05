Hello I am new here however as a bit of a background I built a 1986 coupe and a 1984 hatchback back about 12 years ago. In the process I stripped down a few junk yard wrecks and collected alot of spare parts from 1979-1996



Off the top of my head....



1 - 85/86 front clips

1- 87-93 front clip 1-94/98 front plastic bumper cover

1- 85/86 rear bumper cover

1- 87-93 rear bumper cover

2 sets of 84/86 taillight assemblies

1 set of 87/93 taillight lenses

1 set of 94/98 taillights

1 front bumper cover 94/98

1 set of stock side skirts 94/98

3 sets of inner fenders

2 electric fans- 4cyl

2 rear hatch spoilers

1 set of monroe struts - new

1 set of grey interior hatch interior panels

2 sets of quarter window glass

2 sets of quarter window plastic molding fins

1 grey front LX seat

1 blue front LX seat

1 grey rear seat-notch back

2 blue seatbelts

2 grey seat belt

3 heater boxes

2 battery trays

3 windshield washer reservoirs

1 79-86' 2.3L radiator coolant reservoir

1 5.0L radiator coolant reservoir

3 trim sets

3 glove boxes 79'-93'

2 79-86 center counsels

1 87/93 center counsel

2 79/86 dashboards

1 87/93 dashboard

1 set of red foot rails

4 plastic front window bezels/grills

2 sets of sunvisors

2 roof liners

4 instrument clusters/gauges

1 87-93 steering column with keys

3 plastic buckets full of nuts, bolts, screws, clips, levers, window acc, interior act.

A bundle of exterior bumper/fender/door perimeter molding

A bag full of door moldings’

A bag full of wiring harnesses and electrical

Rear grey trunk carpet



There is a bit more but would have to check to be exact....