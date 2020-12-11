Now I Have an 89 Foxbody 5.0.. its tps sensor has been just bored out bad.. so i decided to take it off and i find that not only is the green wire off but so is the orange constant power off.. tried to soldier it.. tape it.. and it just has been destoyed too much.. i have a 2000 mecury sable that is blown up been sitting for awhile and i saw its tps looked similar... ciukd i put it on my mustang if i cut wires and wired it up right.. im not a mechanic nor am i an electrician... i have a volt meter knife and tape.. what yall think google 2000 mercury sable tps sensor for pics..