Using maf with megasquirt pnp

Slow89wpb

Mar 26, 2020
Hi a91what I have to thank you for responding I have read and watched your videos, right now my car is tuned sd runs great but wanted to see about running it with my mass air that is still in place .
Does it run better with mass air ? My maf is a pro m 80mm
 
a91what

a91what

Did you build the pnp? If so then it's simple to open the case and wire it in.
If you have an ms2pnp from diy then you will need to wire it into the options port.
 
