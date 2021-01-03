I am working on my 90 5.0 street/track-day build. To handle the lapping sessions I am doing some cooling upgrades. I bought the SVE 3-row aluminum rad and electric fan set-up from LMR as well as a stand-alone generic trans cooler. My car is a 5-speed but I plan to use the trans cooler for the power steering since I used to run into ps overflow issues on track.



I didn't realize until I went to install it today but the radiator has provisions for the trans cooler for AOD cars. Now I am wondering is I should run the ps fluid through the radiator instead, or radiator and then stand-alone cooler. I'm also thinking about adding an oil cooler and have seen the nice but very expensive Mishimoto set-up.



Has anyone used the radiator trans coolant loop for steering or engine oil instead? What was your rationale and how did it turn out?