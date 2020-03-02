V-1 Supercharger Belt Questions

K

kamikaze5.0

New Member
Mar 2, 2020
Winnipeg
Hello,

I am looking to see if anyone has installed a V-1 supercharger on a fox without a smog pump and AC. I installed everything last night and i am looking to start figuring the serpentine belt. anyone have any ideas on how to run the serpentine belt without the smog or AC system? Or does anyone know any good delete kits i could buy to make the serpentine belting configuration a little easier? Also the alternator bracket mounts off the smog pump i believe so i have to figure how to mount that as well.

if anyone has any advice or gone through something similar, please let me know!

I will take some pictures tonight.

Thanks
 

