V1 S-trim tune help

Bought the car about a month ago. Was a running/driving '89 LX vert. Stock bottom 302, TFS Stage 1, Explorer intake, 30lb injectors/MAF, V1 s-trim pullied for 6 lbs and a PMS piggyback ecu.





Tried messing with the PMS and had no luck, i had a spare mircosquirt so i jumped and bought the EFI Source pnp adapter harness. Got it all wired and did some basic drivabilty then moved on, did a few decent pulls and quickly i found out the 30 lb'ers where just way to small. So I swapped in some deka 60's i had. Get it on the dyno at work and it cranked out just over 320whp. Not bad for a non-innercooled setup.



Overall it drives pretty good... It's just low-speed parking lot is a little jerky and sometimes it'll idle surge (this is a bit weird to me, sometimes it's fine with a clutch kick in and sometimes i need to drag the engine rpm down in gear then push the clutch in within 1k rpm of idle for it to behave)