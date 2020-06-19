V1 S-trim tune help

PayUpSuka

PayUpSuka

New Member
May 7, 2007
17
0
1
Little history first...

Bought the car about a month ago. Was a running/driving '89 LX vert. Stock bottom 302, TFS Stage 1, Explorer intake, 30lb injectors/MAF, V1 s-trim pullied for 6 lbs and a PMS piggyback ecu.


Tried messing with the PMS and had no luck, i had a spare mircosquirt so i jumped and bought the EFI Source pnp adapter harness. Got it all wired and did some basic drivabilty then moved on, did a few decent pulls and quickly i found out the 30 lb'ers where just way to small. So I swapped in some deka 60's i had. Get it on the dyno at work and it cranked out just over 320whp. Not bad for a non-innercooled setup.

Overall it drives pretty good... It's just low-speed parking lot is a little jerky and sometimes it'll idle surge (this is a bit weird to me, sometimes it's fine with a clutch kick in and sometimes i need to drag the engine rpm down in gear then push the clutch in within 1k rpm of idle for it to behave)
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
B 331 t trim 80lb injector tune help please Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
H Forced Induction Vortech V-3 Si Trim Tuning / Injector Size Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
9 Tuning Questions(s Trim) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
TOOLOW91 Tuning With S Trim Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 34
C PROBLEM TUNING S TRIM Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 34
99FiveOh Getting an S-Trim soon, is a tune necessary? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
J 03 2 valve Bank 2 fuel trim maxed out. Bank 1 running perfect. Help!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Windshield pillar trim broken 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
DaveRog Black Leather Interior Trim Code 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Cammandobrando 97 cobra cobra , rear end, how much power will it take ? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Cammandobrando 97 cobra s trim 10lbs of boost guess 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Cammandobrando 97 cobra s trim 10lbs of boost horse power guess The Welcome Wagon 5
G Paint and Body Door trim Clips 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
R Window trim fix 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
7991LXnSHO Paint and Body Paint on fascia and door trim Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
M Weather Strip between Quarter Window and Interior Quarter Panel Trim 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
F For Sale 1971-73 Tail Light Panel and Trim Interior Exterior Parts 1
D Paint and Body Winshield trim 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
HighLife7 Upper door belt line trim advice needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 21
Wagon Paint and Body Well trim Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
G Interior and Upholstery Steering column trim ring/wheel clearance issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Boricua86 Paint and Body Rear hatch window trim help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
S Fox Center console metal trim panel 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
Whammytap Fox Fairmont trim removal question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Jmed05GT Dash trim 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Rdub6 Paint and Body Windshield trim Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
L 88 Convertible - Suggestions on how to repair the seatbelt opening on rear trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
A Trim Removal 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
T-BONE93 Fox Manual window Door panels and trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
K 1970 Convertible Body and Trim help Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
90Hatchback Interior and Upholstery '90 LX hatchback climate control trim/bezel issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
bbtwice 86 Mustang Trim Question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
C value of nos boss cobra jet shelby trim rings hub caps 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
B stainless trim 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
1hot87gt Trim painting 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B 2001 gt o2 sensors and fuel trim SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
J Fender, Hood, Light Trim Alignment 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
J Non Mustang question.. Which 1994 - 1997 F-150 Truck did the 351 W Come in? like which trim? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
jedi_jackson Gauge Cluster Trim Rings 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R WTB/Trade Trim parts for 86 Fox body convertible Other Classifieds 0
R Trim parts needed 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
A Fox Fox Body Mustang Convertible Windshield Trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
FordDawg88 Interior and Upholstery 1985 Mustang LX Hatch trim Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Lyonmt Need assistance with Convertible A Pillar trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
FordDawg88 Interior and Upholstery 1985 Mustang LX hatchback trim question 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
S Valve Cover Breathers With S-trim Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
John Dirks Jr Painting Exterior Trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
IIGood 2003 Mustang Gt Quarter Window Trim Repair Question 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G How To Fix Warped Gt Rocker Trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
JD08 Paining Interior Trim 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
Top Bottom