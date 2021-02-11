V1 vortech setup?

Hey everyone quick couple of question is this how the anderson power pipe is attached to a v1 vortech supercharger on a 95 mustang gt? I bought a used one and the guy didnt really explain how its set up. Kind of seemed in a rush. I looked all over youtube and found a lot of foxbody videos but no sn95 with the 5.0 just because the manifold is differeent wanted to make sure I had everything in the right place. The last picture has a tube does that just attach to the power pipe and the elbow that connects the supercharger to the manifold? If so Im not sure where the skinny hose at the bottom goes. Any help would be appreciated my first supercharger install so a little nervous. My uncle is coming friday from out of town so making sure I have everything I mapped out and all the parts in order.