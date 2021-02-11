V1 vortech setup?

Andresquintana.mma

Andresquintana.mma

Active Member
Nov 28, 2014
130
12
28
29
Hey everyone quick couple of question is this how the anderson power pipe is attached to a v1 vortech supercharger on a 95 mustang gt? I bought a used one and the guy didnt really explain how its set up. Kind of seemed in a rush. I looked all over youtube and found a lot of foxbody videos but no sn95 with the 5.0 just because the manifold is differeent wanted to make sure I had everything in the right place. The last picture has a tube does that just attach to the power pipe and the elbow that connects the supercharger to the manifold? If so Im not sure where the skinny hose at the bottom goes. Any help would be appreciated my first supercharger install so a little nervous. My uncle is coming friday from out of town so making sure I have everything I mapped out and all the parts in order.
95 supercharger.jpg
95 supercharger 4.jpg
95 supercharger 3.jpg
95 supercharger 2.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
SOLD Vortech Supercharger
Replies
0
Views
345
Engine and Power Adder
crb
C
Maddene
Progress Thread Fun FOX
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
BNF861
Vortech Underdriven Crank Pulley Belt Size
Replies
0
Views
329
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
BNF861
BNF861
C
vortech cobra what to do next????
Replies
7
Views
867
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mattstang04
Mattstang04
A
How should I go about getting to 600hp?
Replies
3
Views
806
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
96stangfl
9
Top Bottom