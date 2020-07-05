V6 Abs module replacement

Hi,
I bought an ABS module off eBay that looks different than mine. I have traction control and my module is labeled “V6 Traction.” The one I bought was sold as a traction control unit but it is labeled “V6 ABS.” Did I get the wrong one or are some labeled differently?
thanks,
Daniel
I bought an ABS module off eBay that looks different than mine. I have traction control and my module is labeled “V6 Traction.” The one I bought was sold as a traction control unit but it is labeled “V6 ABS.” Did I get the wrong one or are some labeled differently?
thanks,
Daniel