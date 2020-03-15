so my husband bought a 2001 mustang v6 from a guy who said it just needed a starter...I know sounds great right? well it dumped oil all over the car dolly and my yard. clicks wont turn over and the damn theft light is on. after pulling the starter (which is fried btw) my brother in law tried to turn the engine? and it wouldnt turn... why he didnt check that mess before we bought it is beyond me. so my reason for posting in here is I need help figuring out what to do with this silver yard ornament. is it possible the anti-theft has it locked up? or do i just need to pull the motor and rebuild it. any advice and guidance is welcome.