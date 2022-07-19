V6 gears and other Mods

danielr410
Hello.
I recently bought a 94 v6 convertible auto. Looking to do some mods but my budget is low and also Im not in the US.
Mi first question is: Should I get 3.73 or 4.10 gears? I know most people recommend 4.10 for autos but I dont want to be at 2500-3000 rpm at 70MPH. I want to improve my acceleration so is there a lot of difference between those two?
Also, is absolutely neccesary to add a LSD? As I said I am not from the US so having one shipped yo my country (Colombia) can be very costly due yo its weight.
Also looking for some opinions about intake and TB spacer, UDP and CAI.
