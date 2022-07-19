V6 gears and other Mods

D

danielr410

New Member
Jul 19, 2022
1
0
1
33
Colombia
Hello.

I recently bought a 94 v6 convertible auto. Looking to do some mods but my budget is low and also Im not in the US.

Mi first question is: Should I get 3.73 or 4.10 gears? I know most people recommend 4.10 for autos but I dont want to be at 2500-3000 rpm at 70MPH. I want to improve my acceleration so is there a lot of difference between those two?

Also, is absolutely neccesary to add a LSD? As I said I am not from the US so having one shipped yo my country (Colombia) can be very costly due yo its weight.

Also looking for some opinions about intake and TB spacer, UDP and CAI.
 

W

Warhorse Racing

Active Member
Feb 10, 2019
215
123
53
United States
You can use an online calculator to determine your rpm in each gear. Here's a link to one:

spicerparts.com

Spicer Transmission Ratio RPM Calculator

Use the Spicer Transmission Ratio RPM Calculator to determine your engine’s RPM based on the transmission gear ratio, tire height, MPH, and ring and pinion gear ratio.
spicerparts.com spicerparts.com

A limited-slip differential will help get the power down and is much better for performance driving. Whether or not it's a necessity depends on how you plan to use the car.

There are a number of companies that make upgrades for V6 SN95 Mustangs. It's a little harder to get power out of the 94-98 V6 cars.

I've never been a fan of intake and TB spacers on V6 cars. I would suggest looking into Harland Sharp 1.8 Roller Rockers. I use them on my 2004 V6 autocross car and they make a big difference. They are relatively light to ship and relatively easy to install. The roller rockers, along with a CAI, larger TB and a dual exhaust conversion will give you a little more power and better throttle response.

There are versions of the mods I cover in this video that will work on your car (keep in mind the part numbers might be different for your car).


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbHHYAwMUmg&t
 
