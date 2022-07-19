V6 gears and other Mods

Spicer Transmission Ratio RPM Calculator Use the Spicer Transmission Ratio RPM Calculator to determine your engine’s RPM based on the transmission gear ratio, tire height, MPH, and ring and pinion gear ratio.

You can use an online calculator to determine your rpm in each gear. Here's a link to one:A limited-slip differential will help get the power down and is much better for performance driving. Whether or not it's a necessity depends on how you plan to use the car.There are a number of companies that make upgrades for V6 SN95 Mustangs. It's a little harder to get power out of the 94-98 V6 cars.I've never been a fan of intake and TB spacers on V6 cars. I would suggest looking into Harland Sharp 1.8 Roller Rockers. I use them on my 2004 V6 autocross car and they make a big difference. They are relatively light to ship and relatively easy to install. The roller rockers, along with a CAI, larger TB and a dual exhaust conversion will give you a little more power and better throttle response.There are versions of the mods I cover in this video that will work on your car (keep in mind the part numbers might be different for your car).