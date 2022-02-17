V6 performance? aftermarket parts? (swaps, turbos, super chargers) all of it.

3

3.9luna

New Member
Feb 17, 2022
1
0
1
17
Arizona
3.9 2004, do you guys really know any way to add horsepower to the 3.9 can’t find a lot of part or aftermarket parts at that.

have also been looking at engine swaps, swap a 4.6 and build the engine (would the v6 4r70w fit the 4.6?)

or a first gen 5.3 with a 4l60e, what would be needed for this swap?

any other swaps you guys can think of or recommend?
 

Attachments

  • B34749AC-9894-4157-BBB6-2CE315579ED1.jpeg
    B34749AC-9894-4157-BBB6-2CE315579ED1.jpeg
    104 KB · Views: 4

