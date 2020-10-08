V6 power upgrades

Hi,

I'm new to Mustangs, but I just picked up a 2004 V6. Like most people, I want more power. Here is what I'm considering so far:

cold air intake
larger throttle body
headers with dual exhaust
8.8 rear end from 2005+

What else can I do without having to add a supercharger or turbo?
Would underdrive pulleys be worth it?
What's better - short or long headers? (I heard long header are bad for torque)

Dave
 

The CAI, TB, headers, and exhaust are all gonna be mostly "feel-good" mods, you might see 20 or so horsepower from all of it combined, but it'll sound better.

As for the rear end, get one from a '99-2004 car and it'll bolt in, getting one from a 2005+ car will mean fabrication and modifications to make it fit.

Underdrive pullies are the worst mod you can do to virtually any car.
 
Top Bottom