V6 power upgrades

Hi,
I'm new to Mustangs, but I just picked up a 2004 V6. Like most people, I want more power. Here is what I'm considering so far:
cold air intake
larger throttle body
headers with dual exhaust
8.8 rear end from 2005+
What else can I do without having to add a supercharger or turbo?
Would underdrive pulleys be worth it?
What's better - short or long headers? (I heard long header are bad for torque)
Dave
