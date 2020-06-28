v6-v8 swap

B

brookegrabill

New Member
Jun 28, 2020
1
0
1
21
Iowa
brookesgargage.wordpress.com
I currently own a 1999 v6 mustang. I've had so many hopes and dreams for this car but I'm slowly in the process of adding some mods. My old boss found an 89 Lincoln with a 5.0 v8. I know it's not going to be easy and probably not worth it to the average person but I need help. As my car sits, it's just an automatic. I don't like that. I want to convert it to a manual as well. This Lincoln has an automatic in it as well. I was hoping anyone had any advice on transmissions that'll fit or if the current transmission will at least work until I can find one that'll work. also any words of wisdom will help. I am just now starting my journey and have a long road ahead of me
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
7 Engine 79 Mustang to 91 Engine Swap 5.0L Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
M 97 Cougar 3.8 to 96 Mustang 3.8 swap....What is easiest non Mustang swap?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
8 Coyote swap questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
A ISO SUPERCHARGER 98 GT PI SWAPPED WITH O3 SOHC PI ENGINE 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
gilzuckie Oil Pressure Gauge swap Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
C 1998 v6 automatic should I manual swap it? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
P Swapping 2.3-5.0 parts list Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
F looking for a little insight on a 302 swap for a 99 stang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
G engine swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
5 5.4 2v swapping 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Engine Valve train noise after cam swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
JimmyJamTheHamSlam Part Suggestions 1996 / 1998 4.6L DOHC Mashup Engine Rebuild SVT Tech Forum 0
P 2.3 to 5.0 SWAP Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
A Drivetrain A4ld to 5r55e swap 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 0
J 351w wont start after cam swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
GodStang Megasquirt MS3Pro Injector Swap Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
0 Need Help Transmission Swap 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
M Fox 5 lug swap almost complete 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
T Windsor/Romeo swap? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
J 351w swap 02 mustang gt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
H 8 bolt crank to 6 bolt crank swap???? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
T Looking for 5-0 carb swap help in exchange for documented tech. The Welcome Wagon 1
S Explorer engine swap 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
M Questions about a 3.8 swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
B 95V6 -v8 carb swap t5 trans 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
B "Please help" 95 v6 5speed - v8 carb swap The Welcome Wagon 3
L Cluster Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
L Engine Engine Swaps? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 9
C Advice for cobra IRS swap? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 17
M PCM change for tranny swap? '94 V6 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
Cam Coppola Tranny Swap 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
65-Fstbk Brake distribution block help - Granada swap 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
S 4.6 3v Control pack 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C Interior swap for 1967 mustang 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
S 4.6 swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
J Swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 5
N Electrical Can you use the 4cyl electric fan controller in a 5.0 swap? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
M 1968 ford mustang coupe engine swap budget 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
F LS Swap New Edge Saleen S-281 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
9 Coyote swap alternator wiring 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
C 1995 Mustang 5.0 HO standalone harness 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Prerunner5.0 Buying a 5.8 swapped Stang, anything I should be aware of? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 34
J Drivetrain Transmission Swap..... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
PakstinN cam swap w/ 11r 190 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
fredfifty wheel stud swap help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
T Gt40 head swap with windsor heads???? The Welcome Wagon 2
Cameron96 Engine Fox engine swap - cranks, fuel, spark and no start! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B Crown Vic-Mustang GT engine swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
X 2.3L Turbo w/c3 auto to t5 tranny swap 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
Slygh93 Engine No start after HCI swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 38
Similar threads
Top Bottom