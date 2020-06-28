v6-v8 swap

I currently own a 1999 v6 mustang. I've had so many hopes and dreams for this car but I'm slowly in the process of adding some mods. My old boss found an 89 Lincoln with a 5.0 v8. I know it's not going to be easy and probably not worth it to the average person but I need help. As my car sits, it's just an automatic. I don't like that. I want to convert it to a manual as well. This Lincoln has an automatic in it as well. I was hoping anyone had any advice on transmissions that'll fit or if the current transmission will at least work until I can find one that'll work. also any words of wisdom will help. I am just now starting my journey and have a long road ahead of me