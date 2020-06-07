WTB/Trade V8 Mustang II Motor Mount

K

KingCobraRestomod

New Member
Jun 7, 2020
1
0
1
61
California
74stang2togo said:
classicautoreproductions.com

1974-1978 Mustang II V8 Motor Mount Rebuild Kit

1974-1978 Mustang II V8 Motor Mount Rebuild Kit Original motor mount rubbers deteriorates over time causing sagging of the engine. These kits are designed to bring the engine back to stock height and eliminate header fitment issues. Kit contains new urethane blocks, bolts, lock washers and...
classicautoreproductions.com classicautoreproductions.com
Click to expand...
Well I really messed up this time. I am retomoding a 1978 Mustang King Cobra. I have a great King Cobra car and a V8 parts car. Both had good running motors so I pulled them both and sold them. Not realizing at the time there are no aftermarket motor mounts available for V8 Mustang II's I did not remove them from the engines before I sold them. Thinking at the time I would not reuse old mounts. Now I come to find out I can't find any mounts that will work. Yes I can fab some up but really don't want to go that route. Anybody out there have a set they would be willing to sell me. Any condition is fine as they do sell rebuild kits for them. I just can't believe I had two sets and never thought they were irreplaceable.
 

