V8 swap on my '66 mustang 200ci engine to v8 302

S

Shake n' Bake

New Member
Sep 3, 2020
1
0
0
28
Arizona
Hello,
I am planning to turn my wifes '66 mustang into a reliable daily driver for her. We currently have a 200ci inline 6 in it that does not run reliably at all. She has always dreamed of having this car as her daily driver but she desperately needs A/C in it as well. I'm thinking of swapping a 302 v8 in it to give it some more power and they seem to be more common to find than a 289. I truthfully don't know much about where to start or what all will need to get done. I can do the work with a friend who is a mechanic to guide me through it so that won't be an issue but I am seeking guidance on what all I need to purchase, upgrade, and change on the vehicle to get it to this point.

Thank you in advance for any assistance you can offer!
 

