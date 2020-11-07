vacuum assisted fuel flow regulation?

M

mostsmooth

Member
Nov 12, 2002
49
0
7
Visit site
Hi all,
My 95 gt has been dormant for a long time.
I have been getting it back running and on the road.

So, a long time ago it had a supercharger (vortech). as part of that install (i believe), there was an MSD ignition box, and some type of flow regulator that was installed on one of the fuel lines (supply i believe). it has a vacuum line on top. vacuum increases, more flow is what i believe the idea is.
It is installed right where the supply and return lines come into the engine bay from the fuel tank. Passenger side, near the firewall. I am not talking about the fuel pressure regulator installed on the fuel rail.

I don't believe I need that piece on the car anymore as the supercharger and MSD box are removed.
I am wondering if there was something similar on the stock engines, or is this specifically a piece that was added to support the charger?

I suppose I could leave it there regardless, but I dont know if it now hurting performance. and, if the stock engines didnt have such a device, i could remove it to simplify things.

If anybody knows where i could get a look at the vacuum lines schematic, that would be helpful too.

Thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

melzerkymsu
Trick Flow Fuel Rail Installation
Replies
9
Views
620
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
melzerkymsu
melzerkymsu
L
I found out fuel pressure regulator had it's vacuum line disconnected, what's the chances of it being damaged?
Replies
2
Views
535
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
O
Engine What can i remove from my vacuum system?
Replies
17
Views
981
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Carson93Fox
Fuel Low Fuel Pump Pressure
Replies
4
Views
429
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Carson93Fox
Carson93Fox
9
Fuel Help - Car Won't Start After Braided Fuel Line Conversion
Replies
3
Views
358
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom