vacuum assisted fuel flow regulation?

Hi all,

My 95 gt has been dormant for a long time.

I have been getting it back running and on the road.



So, a long time ago it had a supercharger (vortech). as part of that install (i believe), there was an MSD ignition box, and some type of flow regulator that was installed on one of the fuel lines (supply i believe). it has a vacuum line on top. vacuum increases, more flow is what i believe the idea is.

It is installed right where the supply and return lines come into the engine bay from the fuel tank. Passenger side, near the firewall. I am not talking about the fuel pressure regulator installed on the fuel rail.



I don't believe I need that piece on the car anymore as the supercharger and MSD box are removed.

I am wondering if there was something similar on the stock engines, or is this specifically a piece that was added to support the charger?



I suppose I could leave it there regardless, but I dont know if it now hurting performance. and, if the stock engines didnt have such a device, i could remove it to simplify things.



If anybody knows where i could get a look at the vacuum lines schematic, that would be helpful too.



Thanks