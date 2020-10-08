Vacuum fittings on upper intake

I need some vacuum adapters that are a 90 degree angle. It looks like there 3/8 size? The T fitting on the bottom, one side goes to my PCV in the pass.

valve cover and the blue hose goes to the vacuum tree. I noticed a small amount of oil in the upper intake and on the upper plenum gasket. Is a small amount

normal? Also wondering if having the PCV hooked to that same fitting that also goes to the vacuum tree is not a good thing?



The two fitting you see laying on the bench are what i had installed and they rubbed the firewall so want to replace them with 90's.