Vacuum fittings on upper intake

DemonGT

DemonGT

Founding Member
May 24, 2002
672
7
29
Sparta,WI
I need some vacuum adapters that are a 90 degree angle. It looks like there 3/8 size? The T fitting on the bottom, one side goes to my PCV in the pass.
valve cover and the blue hose goes to the vacuum tree. I noticed a small amount of oil in the upper intake and on the upper plenum gasket. Is a small amount
normal? Also wondering if having the PCV hooked to that same fitting that also goes to the vacuum tree is not a good thing?

The two fitting you see laying on the bench are what i had installed and they rubbed the firewall so want to replace them with 90's.
 

Attachments

  • intake.jpg
    intake.jpg
    188.4 KB · Views: 4
  • intake2.jpg
    intake2.jpg
    196.3 KB · Views: 4
  • intake3.jpg
    intake3.jpg
    195.3 KB · Views: 4
  • intake4.jpg
    intake4.jpg
    207.5 KB · Views: 3
  • intake5.jpg
    intake5.jpg
    419 KB · Views: 4

