Engine Vacuum leaks

BPA

BPA

Founding Member
Aug 5, 2000
154
0
16
42
S.F.
I finished putting together the H/C/I on the 89 mustang (ported gt40’s, and ported cobra intake) and decided to get a smoke machine to test for leaks prior to starting up the engine. I connected the machine to the hose headed to the pcv valve at the upper intake, I blocked off the upper intake port that the pcv hose was connected to and the throttle body.

I found two leaks. First was either at the distributor o-ring or the lower intake on the drivers side near the coolant passage. That leak was hard to tell exactly what location it was coming from, I was getting a fair bit of smoke. i made sure the intake mounting surfaces were clean from oil and debris. I used Fellpro 1250S3 gaskets for the intake without any added silicone on the gaskets themselves with a silicone bead for the front and back sealing surface. I also used studs when setting down the lower intake to make sure it aligned correctly. I torqued the lower down proper torque specs and sequence.

The second leak I found was smoke coming out of the dipstick tube. I checked to make sure the tube was seated correctly but I still had a little smoke emanating from that area as well. I’m a little rusty on diagnosis but would this leak be indicative of an intake vacuum leak sealing into the crankcase?

I will have the car running hopefully sometime next week and will test for leaks again using propane at the upper intake and retest with smoke also.

Has anyone else ever encountered this issue or have any insight?

Thanks,
Brian
 

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
21,504
7,533
203
polk county florida
I think you've smoke tested the crankcase :doh:
send the smoke into the intake track through the pcv hose to the intake.
You will likely have an oil leak at the gasket along the front of the intake where the smoke was coming from though.
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,242
607
143
59
nevada
I'd run it and test with propane or my fav. Carb cleaner. With the carb cleaner I spray slowly around the entire intake and if it dies that's the leak.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Grn92LX
Engine How to check for lower intake vacuum leak at lifter valley?
Replies
2
Views
244
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
S
Engine Timing Chain Cover Puddle on Driver Side
Replies
13
Views
398
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
R
Engine Smoke test for possible leaking lower intake gasket
Replies
0
Views
674
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rockyracoon
R
Gs1987GT
Engine Concensus....lower intake manifold install
Replies
6
Views
507
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Gs1987GT
Gs1987GT
S
Engine ‘86 gt/ Auto. Low vacuum/ idle surge/ no leaks
Replies
14
Views
941
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Top Bottom