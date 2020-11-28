Vacuum line under intake 5.0

Anyone know they factory size for that fitting under there? Mine has come off, I’ve got another hose going to it right now that’s temporary but, omg you talk about a biotch to reach your hand in there to fish that through and get it on that barbed fitting. I had replaced it the other day when the original one had collapsed, and just found some hose in the shop for temporary until I could find the correct hose. I don’t want to take the intake off just to get it on the barb but crap it’s a pain in the butt trying to reach in there just to plug that up. What have y’all done?