Engine Vacuum system clean-up

B

BeaverMeat

New Member
Sep 4, 2020
18
1
3
37
Nanaimo
Did some search to no avail… looking for some clarification on cleaning-up the vacuum system. Keep in mind this engine is swapped into a Volvo 240. Had the engine rebuilt and the air-pump removed. Spent about 30+ hours reworking the mess of wiring harnesses from the initial swap 17 years ago… plus the man who did the recent work just slapped it back together. That’s all squared away… now, vacuum.

Engine is a 89, No air-pump or cats. According to this diagram:

1624810128732.jpeg

All I have to do is remove the TAD solenoids and the corresponding lines? Also, does the MAP sensor have to be connected? It never was in the first place.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

johnny21
Exhaust EGR and SMOG Systems - KOEO code 34
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
grayvixen93
Exhaust Header issues - Follow up of my emission issue thread
Replies
26
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
D
Carb Spitting
Replies
9
Views
266
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
daer0
D
markinms
Engine surges, cutouts, rough running during acceleration - Help Please!
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
markinms
markinms
S
Giving the bird... new brains.
Replies
9
Views
238
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
Top Bottom