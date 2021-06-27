BeaverMeat
Sep 4, 2020
Did some search to no avail… looking for some clarification on cleaning-up the vacuum system. Keep in mind this engine is swapped into a Volvo 240. Had the engine rebuilt and the air-pump removed. Spent about 30+ hours reworking the mess of wiring harnesses from the initial swap 17 years ago… plus the man who did the recent work just slapped it back together. That’s all squared away… now, vacuum.
Engine is a 89, No air-pump or cats. According to this diagram:
All I have to do is remove the TAD solenoids and the corresponding lines? Also, does the MAP sensor have to be connected? It never was in the first place.
Engine is a 89, No air-pump or cats. According to this diagram:
